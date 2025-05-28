Sakthi WhatsApp number launched

Vijayawada: State Director General of police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta has said the Sakthi police teams will rescue the women if they call to the Sakthi WhatsApp number.

The DGP on Tuesday launched the Sakthi WhatsApp No 79934 85111 at the state office in Mangalagiri. Addressing on the occasion, the DGP said women who needs police help can send message or do normal call or video call to the Sakthi WhatsApp number to take assistance from the Sakthi police teams.

He said the call or message will initially reach the police control room and later Sakthi teams will respond immediately to rescue the women in difficulty or danger. Harish Gupta said the WhatsApp number is available 24/7.

He said atrocities and assaults on women can be checked with the help of technology and urged the women to save the Sakthi WhatsApp number.

Women and Child safety wing IGP B Rajakumari, SP Sridevi and other officials were present.