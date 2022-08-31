Sale of PoP Ganesh idols increases

Srikakulam: In a bid to promote eco-friendly Ganeshotsav, the state government has decided to promote Ganesh idols made of environment-friendly and conducted awareness drive on usage of clay Ganesh idols but, many people are preferring attractive Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols. Sale of Ganesh idols made of Plastic Products, artificial colors and PoP are increasing every year.

This year in Srikakulam more than 10 lakh Ganesh idols of different sizes have been purchased across the district to celebrate the festival on Wednesday. Officials of pollution control board (PCB) failed to create awareness on clay idols among people. The PCB officials need to sensitise people on use of clay idols, but they neglected. Paryavarana Parirakshana Samithi founder, Dr Y Krishna Murthy and Sanjeevani Paryavarana Sangham founder, Kuna Ramam said people should use clay idols to protect the environment.