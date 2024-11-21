Samprokshanam performed

Tirumala : Special pujas were performed for the ceremonial idols of Sri Sita Lakshmana Sameta Sri Ramachandra Murthy at Tirumala temple on Wednesday morning.

Going into the details, in 2021 a minor fracture was identified in the middle finger of the left hand of Sri Rama’s Utsava idol. At that time, the fracture was repaired by covering it with a golden shield.

Usually, it is customary to repair such fractures during Maha Samprokshanam programme that would be held once in 12 years.

Maha Samprokshanam was organised by TTD in 2018 and the next one will be held in 2030.

Since more than five years are left, a committee consisting of Jeeyar Swamijis, Agama advisors and priests recently brought the issue to the attention of TTD higher authorities during the recent annual Brahmotsavams in Tirumala. The authorities in turn requested the committee members to organise Samprokshanam programme.

Following the dates as decided by the committee, the TTD management has agreed to organise Sri Rama ‘Anguli Sandhana Samprokshanam’ in Tirumala temple on Tuesdays and Wednesdays to correct minor fractions.

As a part of the rituals held at Sampangi Prakaram inside the temple initially Mahashanti Tirumanjanam and others were performed on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning, special homam followed by Purnahuti and Kalavahanam were performed.

In the presence of Tirumala Pontiffs, chief priests of Tirumala including Venugopala Deekshitulu, Krishna Seshachala Deekshitulu and Govindaraja Deekshitulu performed the rituals.

TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary and other temple officials and staff were present.