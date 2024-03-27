Samskritika Sirulu dance festival empowers disabled

Appanaveedu(Eluru district): The ‘Dance Festival—Samskritika Sirulu,’ a two-day dance extravaganza directed by the great dancer Pakki Manzoosha, proved to be an engrossing event intended to improve the cognitive abilities of about 80 disabled individuals at the Hanuman Junction-based Ashajyoti Handicapped Welfare Society, an NGO on Monday.

The event organised under the auspices of Arunodaya Kala Samiti of Vijayawada took place at the Pavana Pavani Kalyanamandapam in Appannaveedu, Eluru district.

The festival showcased a mélange of classical and folk performances, igniting the stage with vibrant energy and artistic prowess. Ganesh Koutham Kuchipudi dance by Niveditha Sree from Vijayawada, Swagatha Nrutyam by Varsha Institute of Dance from Hyderabad, Annamacharya Keerthana-Vachenu Alamelumanga by disciples of Arunodhaya Kala Samithi, Vijayawada, Thandava Nrutyakari by Nataraj Dance Academy, Gannavaram, Ayigirinandini by Thanvitha from Vijayawada, Bhamakalapam by Lakshmi Sahasra from Hyderabad, Paras Thillana by Pilli Varsha from Hyderabad, and Folk dance by Abhinaya Natyalaya from Vijayawada were performed.

Distinguished guest President of AP Film Chamber of Commerce Ambati Madhu Mohana Krishna lauded the transformative power of Indian arts in enhancing health and fostering inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. Mareedu Madhavi Latha, Director of Asha Jyothi Handicapped Welfare Society, who presided the programme commended the young performers’ talents in Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam, urging parents to nurture their children’s interest in classical dance and music.

Former Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (Krishna district) BVS Kumar extolled the innate artistic abilities nurtured through dance, while Guest of Honour journalist K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, educationalist K Ramaa Gayatri, who represented Empower and Excel (USA) organisation emphasised the event’s significance in bringing joy to disabled children.

The festivities culminated with the presentation of mementos and certificates to participating artistes, with Natya Gurus Pakki Manzoosha and others receiving heartfelt accolades for their contributions to the cultural enrichment of society.

Staff and disabled children from Asha Jyothi and locals were present.