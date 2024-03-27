Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Samskritika Sirulu dance festival empowers disabled
The ‘Dance Festival—Samskritika Sirulu,’ a two-day dance extravaganza directed by the great dancer Pakki Manzoosha, proved to be an engrossing event intended to improve the cognitive abilities of about 80 disabled individuals at the Hanuman Junction-based Ashajyoti Handicapped Welfare Society, an NGO on Monday.
Appanaveedu(Eluru district): The ‘Dance Festival—Samskritika Sirulu,’ a two-day dance extravaganza directed by the great dancer Pakki Manzoosha, proved to be an engrossing event intended to improve the cognitive abilities of about 80 disabled individuals at the Hanuman Junction-based Ashajyoti Handicapped Welfare Society, an NGO on Monday.
The event organised under the auspices of Arunodaya Kala Samiti of Vijayawada took place at the Pavana Pavani Kalyanamandapam in Appannaveedu, Eluru district.
The festival showcased a mélange of classical and folk performances, igniting the stage with vibrant energy and artistic prowess. Ganesh Koutham Kuchipudi dance by Niveditha Sree from Vijayawada, Swagatha Nrutyam by Varsha Institute of Dance from Hyderabad, Annamacharya Keerthana-Vachenu Alamelumanga by disciples of Arunodhaya Kala Samithi, Vijayawada, Thandava Nrutyakari by Nataraj Dance Academy, Gannavaram, Ayigirinandini by Thanvitha from Vijayawada, Bhamakalapam by Lakshmi Sahasra from Hyderabad, Paras Thillana by Pilli Varsha from Hyderabad, and Folk dance by Abhinaya Natyalaya from Vijayawada were performed.
Distinguished guest President of AP Film Chamber of Commerce Ambati Madhu Mohana Krishna lauded the transformative power of Indian arts in enhancing health and fostering inclusivity for individuals with disabilities. Mareedu Madhavi Latha, Director of Asha Jyothi Handicapped Welfare Society, who presided the programme commended the young performers’ talents in Kuchipudi and Bharata Natyam, urging parents to nurture their children’s interest in classical dance and music.
Former Chairman of Child Welfare Committee (Krishna district) BVS Kumar extolled the innate artistic abilities nurtured through dance, while Guest of Honour journalist K Kalyan Krishna Kumar, educationalist K Ramaa Gayatri, who represented Empower and Excel (USA) organisation emphasised the event’s significance in bringing joy to disabled children.
The festivities culminated with the presentation of mementos and certificates to participating artistes, with Natya Gurus Pakki Manzoosha and others receiving heartfelt accolades for their contributions to the cultural enrichment of society.
Staff and disabled children from Asha Jyothi and locals were present.