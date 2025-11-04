Samudra Harati at Manginapudi Beach tomorrow

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Inview of upcoming Karthika Pournami and Samudra Harati celebrations on November 5, Krishna district collector DK Balaji and Superintendent of Police V Vidyasagar Naidu inspected Manginapudi Beach on Monday night to review preparations. During their inspection, they examined arrangements related to lighting, barricading, watch towers, and safety measures.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Balaji has directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for the Samudra Harati at Manginapudi Beach, ensuring that devotees can participate in the spiritual event without any inconvenience on November 5. The collector emphasised that all safety protocols must be strictly followed to prevent any untoward incidents during the early morning rituals of Samudra Harati.

He instructed officials to provide adequate sanitation facilities, including mobile toilets and changing rooms for women, and to deploy sufficient garbage bins and sanitation workers to maintain cleanliness. Barricades with flags and strong nets must be erected to mark low and high tide areas and prevent devotees from entering deep waters, he added.

Collector Balaji further directed that 10 boats with lifeguards, life jackets, and buoys be stationed near the barricades, and four additional boats be deployed at Pedapatnam Beach for emergency use.

SP Vidyasagar Naidu said six watch towers, ten drones, and a public address system would be set up to continuously monitor the crowd and provide timely information. He also ordered that Falcon vehicles, cranes, tractor trolleys, and ropes be kept ready for emergency response.

Officials from various departments including RDO Swathi, Fisheries JD Ayya Nagaraja, and Tourism Officer Ram Lakshman accompanied them during the inspection.