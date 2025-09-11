Samyuktha Menon launches Kolors Healthcare 2.O

Vijayawada: Renowned healthcare brand Kolors Healthcare has expanded its presence by opening a new branch in Vijayawada. The latest facility, Kolors Healthcare 2.O located at Srinivasanagar Bank Colony was inaugurated by popular actress Samyuktha Menon. Speaking on the occasion, Samyuktha Menon said everyone wishes to look beautiful and stay healthy. It’s not about imitating others but being confident in our own style. I congratulate Kolors Healthcare management for providing quality healthcare services with advanced technology.

Kolors Healthcare Executive Director Venkata Shivaji Koon said established in 2004, Kolors Healthcare has successfully served thousands of customers. Director of Operations Krishna Raj stated customer satisfaction over the past 21 years has been a strong support for Kolors Healthcare. With US-FDA approved technology, Kolors Healthcare 2.O will provide world-class treatments for obesity, hair, and skin concerns.”

Managing Director Dr Vijay Krishna said we are delighted to expand Kolors Healthcare services to Vijayawada. We thank actress Samyuktha for inaugurating this branch. The event, organised by 5M Media and coordinated by Jaideep, witnessed a festive atmosphere as crowds gathered to see actress Samyuktha Menon.