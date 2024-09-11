  • Menu
Sanction loans liberally for govt schemes: Collector to bankers

Sanction loans liberally for govt schemes: Collector to bankers
District Collector O Anand has directed the bankers to ensure sanctioning of loans liberally for the schemes sponsored by the State and Central governments in the district.

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has directed the bankers to ensure sanctioning of loans liberally for the schemes sponsored by the State and Central governments in the district.

Addressing the district-level bankers meeting held here on Tuesday, the Collector has urged the bankers to disburse loans without delay to the beneficiaries who filed their applications under PMGEP scheme. He directed them to initiate steps for distribution of Loan Credit Cards (LCCs) to the tenant farmers by the end of this month.

He said that Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) should be issued to the horticulture, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry farmers. The Collector said that Rs two lakh loans should be sanctioned to the beneficiaries under the housing programme in the district.

While expressing displeasure over the private banks’ failure in sanctioning loans, the Collector warned that the issue would be taken to the notice of higher authorities of the bankers failed to change their attitude.

LDM Pradeep Kumar, Reserve Bank AGM Hanuma Kumari, NABARD DD Babu, Agriculture JD Satyavani, Fisheries JD Nsgeswara Rao and others were present.

