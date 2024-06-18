Sandhya Rani vows nutritious food to women, kids & tribals

Secretariat (Velagapudi): Assuming office as the minister for women and child welfare and tribal welfare at the Secretariat here on Monday, Gummidi Sandhya Rani promised pregnant women, children and Girijans that they would never face the problem of malnutrition.

Addressing the media, the minister said that feeder ambulances (two-wheeler ambulances) would be reintroduced in the remote agency areas to provide medical service to the tribals. It is sad that the sick people are being carried on dolies or virtually by people in the agency areas and the feeder ambulances would solve the problem hereafter.

She recalled that there used to be ANMs to take care of the health of the students of Ashram schools and the previous government discontinued that system. The minister put her signature on the file to appoint 544 ANMs in the Ashram schools. She also recalled that there used to be a hostel for Girijan pregnant women in the Saluru Assembly constituency. Efforts would be made to introduce such hostels at various tribal locations.

ITDAs and ICDS projects would be thoroughly overhauled to provide better services to the Girijans and women. Priority would be given to provide education, medical facilities, drinking water and roads among other facilities in the agency areas.

Sandhya Rani assured the Anganwadis that their problems would be solved soon. The problems the Girijans and women faced during the last five years would not be repeated.

Principal secretary of tribal welfare Kantilal Dande, commissioner and director of tribal welfare J V Murali, Gurukul Society secretary Sada Bhargavi, tribal welfare engineer in chief Srinivas, managing director of Girijan Cooperative Corporation Suresh and other officials congratulated the minister.