Sanitary staff warned of stern action if they neglect duties

Kakinada: Kakinada Municipal Corporation (KMC) Additional Commissioner Ch Naga Narasimha Rao expressed his unhappiness over the throwing of waste material and garbage on vacant sites and roads.

ADC Narasimha Rao expressed concern over the sanitation works after inspecting the 38th ward on Saturday. He inspected the sanitation works being carried out by the workers concerned.

He also interacted with the residents to learn about their problems. The people complained to him over the negligent attitude of sanitary workers in sweeping the roads, removal of garbage and silt from drains. The Additional Commissioner appealed to the people to segregate wet and dry garbage while handing it over to sanitary workers and not to throw garbage on street corners and other public places. He also warned the staff that he would take immediate and stern action if he received any complaints against them.

District TDP Rajaka Sadhikarika Samithi convenor AVD Menta Rao complained that the spraying of chemicals and fogging activities to curb the mosquito menace has not been done at all for the last few months.

Immediately the ADC Narasimha Rao responded and asked sanitary inspector MVV Prasad whether they were carrying out works pertaining to the removal of garbage as well as curbing mosquito menace.

He was not satisfied with the response from the sanitary inspector and other staff. Later, he proceeded to the SC hostel and found heaps of uncleared garbage there. He asked the sanitary workers why the garbage was not removed. He instructed the sanitary inspector to issue notice to the SC hostel authorities for their reckless throwing of waste and garbage causing pilling up of a lot of garbage just opposite the hostel. ADC Narasimha Rao directed the sanitary inspector to remove the garbage and issue the notice to the SC hostel authorities.

Following the Additional Commissioner's visit, the sanitary workers responded and removed the garbage at the SC hostel and cleared the silt from drains at 38th ward. They cleared the accumulated silt using sewer cleaning machine. The residents of Mallayya Agraharam expressed thanks to the ADC for swift action and assurance from him regarding the future course of action pertaining to the sanitary works. Sanitary staff N Chinna Babu, ward secretariat staff and others were present.