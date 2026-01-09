Sanitation worker unveils a book on Prez Murmu

Visakhapatnam: Focusing on the life of President Droupadi Murmu, a book ‘Agni Sarassulo Vikasinchina Kamalam Droupadi Murmu’ was released at Andhra University on Thursday. Authored by former MP and president of Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, the book revolves around the President’s rise to the highest constitutional office from adversity.

On Thursday, the book was unveiled by Lakshmamma, a sanitation worker, who maintains the roads at Andhra University clean.

The book launched by the sanitation worker reflects the author’s contribution to social equality, dignity of labour and inclusiveness.