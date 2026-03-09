Telangana Chief Secy reviews progress of industrial projects​

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao on Monday assessed the progress of various infrastructure works being undertaken by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) across the state.​

At a review meeting held at the Secretariat, TGIIC Managing Director K. Shashanka presented a detailed overview of the corporation's ongoing projects and infrastructure initiatives to promote industrial development and attract investment into the state.

​During the meeting, the progress of several major industrial projects was discussed in detail, including the proposed Industrial Smart City at Zaheerabad, the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park near Warangal, the development of Mega Industrial Hubs, Pharma Clusters, and the proposed Bharat Future City.​

According to an official release, the Chief Secretary directed TGIIC officials to develop a comprehensive digital dashboard that captures key performance indicators, including total investments attracted, the number of projects grounded, and employment generated through the industrial parks and clusters developed by the corporation.

He emphasised that such a system would help monitor progress in a structured and transparent manner.​

Referring to the proposed Industrial Smart City in Zaheerabad, the Chief Secretary suggested that the corporation prepare a robust, focused plan of action to attract potential investors. ​

He noted that the project has significant potential to become a major industrial destination and could contribute substantially to the state’s economic growth.​

Reviewing the status of the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, the Chief Secretary observed that the park has immense potential to generate large-scale employment, particularly for the region's youth. ​

He directed the officials to ensure that the required infrastructure is completed within the stipulated timelines so that industries can commence operations at the earliest.​

The Chief Secretary also instructed officials to prepare a detailed note highlighting issues requiring inter-departmental coordination so they can be addressed promptly. ​

He further emphasised the need to clearly define timelines for completing infrastructure works across various industrial parks and to develop a transparent, well-planned strategy for land allotment to industries.​

Collectors of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts, along with TGIIC officials, participated in the meeting.​

