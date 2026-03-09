Cyber Safety Awareness Program Held for Women Students

Nagar kurnool: An awareness seminar on cyber crimes faced by women was conducted at the Government Degree and PG College in Nagarkurnool town as part of the International Women’s Day celebrations.

During the seminar, awareness was created about various cyber crimes such as cyberbullying, cyberstalking, impersonation, honey trapping and CSAM-related cases. Students were informed about the risks involved in online platforms and the precautions they should take while using social media and the internet.

Speaking on the occasion, Cyber Crime In-charge Officer Ramadevi explained the increasing cases of cyber crimes targeting women through digital platforms. She advised students not to share personal information with unknown persons online and to immediately report any suspicious or fraudulent activities to the police.

Cyber Crime Cell Constable Ravikumar, She Team Sub-Inspector Rajitha and College Principal Geethanjali also participated in the program. Faculty members and students attended the awareness seminar.