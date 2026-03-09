I can't disclose who I meet in Delhi: DCM DK Shivakumar

Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar today said he can't publicly disclose details of his meetings in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhawan, he quipped, "I meet everyone when I come to Delhi. You (media) report that I was made to wait by the Delhi leaders. So, I must be waiting."

"There was a wedding in a friend's family, hence I came to Delhi yesterday. I met the Assam Pradesh Congress President today. There are many programmes today including induction of many leaders to the party," he said. He was replying to a question on his meeting with leaders in Delhi.

Asked about him completing 6 years as KPCC President tomorrow, he said, "I am hosting a dinner party for the MLAs and MLCs. I will organise a dinner for the defeated candidates, district presidents and block presidents on some other day.

Asked about discussions around his Delhi visits even if they are personal, he said, "No discussions needed on that. There is a dinner meet tomorrow and a CLP meeting the day after."

Asked about the release of first list of 43 candidates for Assam, he said, "A list of 43 candidates is released already. There is screening committee meeting today, but I am not part of it."