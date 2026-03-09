Re-assessment Camp Held for Previously Certified Disabled Persons

Nagar Kurnool: A special SADAREM camp was conducted successfully on Monday at the Government General Hospital in Nagarkurnool district headquarters. The camp was inaugurated by Deputy Medical Superintendent of the General Hospital, Dr. V. Shekhar.

The camp was organized under the supervision of the District Rural Development Agency for individuals identified with severe neurological weakness and severe muscular weakness. A total of 56 persons who had previously obtained disability certificates were invited for special re-assessment, out of which 44 attended and underwent medical examinations by specialist doctors.

On this occasion, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar Naik and other medical experts examined the patients and provided necessary guidance. Additionally, 10 persons with visual impairment were examined by the ophthalmology team led by Dr. Priyanka.

Officials stated that the State Government is considering increasing pension benefits in the future for persons with nearly 100 percent disability.

District Project Manager P. Srinivasulu, Camp Admin A. Narasimha Reddy, Camp Coordinator P. Prabhakar, Data Entry Operators A. Haimavathi and Dhan Gattla Chandrashekar, Nursing Superintendent Manjula, Nursing Officer M. Anand, staff member Yadagiri, and patients from various parts of the district participated in the camp.