Sankranthi Traffic continues on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway

  • Created On:  13 Jan 2026 10:01 AM IST
Sankranthi Traffic continues on Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway
The Sankranthi rush continues to create significant traffic congestion on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway as a large volume of vehicles heads towards Andhra Pradesh. Slow-moving traffic has been reported at several key locations, including the Panthangi toll plaza in the Choutuppal mandal, alongside Pedakaparathi and Chityala.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a staggering number of vehicles passed through the Panthangi toll plaza, contributing to the ongoing delays. Authorities advise motorists to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid the busiest periods.

