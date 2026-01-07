Sankranti arrangements reviewed

Guntur: Palnadu district collector Krithika Shukla called upon all district officials to work in close coordination to ensure smooth and successful conduct of the Kotappakonda festivities (Tirunala). On the occasion of Mahashivaratri celebrations to be held at Kotappakonda soon, she instructed officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that devotees do not face any inconvenience. A review meeting on the Kotappakonda Tirunala arrangements was held on Tuesday in Narasaraopet of Palnadu district.

Speaking on the occasion, Kritika Shukla directed the officials to take up necessary repairs to the roads for the smooth movement of Prabhalu (procession) without any obstruction.

Adequate staff should be deployed for the regular removal of waste, she said. Drinking water packets should be provided to devotees standing in queue lines. She also instructed officials to deploy 108 emergency vehicles and set up medical camps at queue lines, along stairway routes, and on the hilltop.

RTC officials were asked to operate special buses and ensure the availability of additional drivers, mechanics, and sufficient RTC staff. Palnadu district SP B Krishnarao stated that elaborate security arrangements would be made to ensure that the Tirunala is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.