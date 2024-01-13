Sankranti celebrations held at Avanthi Engineering College in Visakha

On the occasion of Sankranthi festival, Sankranthi celebrations were held in Avanti Engineering College. The event was led by former Minister and Bhimili Constituency Legislator Muthamshetty Srinivasa Rao. YV Subbareddy, the Joint Visakha District Coordinator and Visakha District YCP Party President Kola Gurulu also attended as the chief guests.

The celebrations at Avanti College were reminiscent of a movie shoot, with mud huts built on the sand dunes to showcase Indian village traditions. There were also Rangavallu Gobbemmala Muggulu (traditional floor decorations) and Panchekattu hop sari (traditional attire) worn by the students. The atmosphere was vibrant with songs, games, and a festive spirit.





Apart from focusing on education, Avanti College also emphasizes responsibility towards its students and encourages sports. The cultural programs organized during the Sankranthi celebrations were truly amazing and showcased Avanti Garu's leadership.

During the festivities, YV Subbareddy, Avanti Garu, and Kola Gurulu lit the Bogi Manta (traditional bonfire) and wished everyone a happy Sankranti Bhogi Kanuma. They visited various traditional decorations arranged by the college staff and enjoyed the festive spirit.

YV Subbareddy, the chief guest of the event, praised Avanti College for hosting a Sankranti festival that showcases traditional culture. He mentioned that Sankranti is celebrated for three days and marks the beginning of the new year. He emphasized the importance of this festival in our culture and mentioned that it brings joy and togetherness. He appreciated Avanti's efforts to recreate the village atmosphere and was impressed by the games and songs presented during the celebrations. He wished everyone a happy festival.

The event was attended by various leaders, including Kola Gurulu, the Visakha District YCP Party President, and Muttamshetty Shiva Nandish Babu, the Joint Visakha District Youth Section President. Leaders from Bhimili Constituency, Shravan Kumar Reddy, and several college staff, activists, and fans also participated in the celebrations.