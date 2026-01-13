Sankranti Sambaralu poster released

Tirupati: The Sankranti festival committee on Monday released an invitation for Sankranti Sambaralu and Kite Festival, scheduled to be held on Tuesday at 4 pm at ISKCON grounds.

For the past 20 years, the committee has been celebrating Sankranti Sambaralu in Tirupati to preserve our forgotten games, culture, traditions, and especially the glory of the Telugu language for future generations. They will showcase rural village vibes with games including cockfights, spinning tops, karra saamu, kathi saamu, chilaka josyam, pandari bhajans, Bhogi displays and many more.

Festival convener Samanchi Srinivas urged everyone in the city to participate in the event to make it a success. He said all are invited to display kites and join the kite competition at TTD grounds in front of ISKCON temple.

Deputy Mayor RC Munikrishna and others were present.