CM Fadnavis warns Thackeray brothers amid Maha civic poll violence

Nagpur: Escalating his attack on Raj and Uddhav Thackeray amid reports of poll-related violence, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday issued a stern warning that any attempt to create fear during the Municipal Elections would invite strict police action.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came in the wake of a late-night, life-threatening attack on BJP candidate Bhushan Shingane in Nagpur’s Ward 11. Fadnavis visited Shingane’s residence in the Gorewada area to inquire about his health and used the occasion to send a strong political message to rival parties.

Targeting what he described as the “so-called Bhagwa Brigade,” a term often used to refer to volunteer groups associated with the Thackeray-led factions, Fadnavis questioned their selective presence during polling. “Is this Bhagwa Brigade meant only for certain areas? Why are they not seen in Malvani or other sensitive polling booths? Why don’t they go there?” he asked.

Dismissing claims that the opposition still could intimidate voters, the Chief Minister warned that any such attempts would be crushed. “They no longer have the capacity to spread terror. If they try, the police will thrash them (thokun kadhtil). Not just in Mumbai, but anywhere in Maharashtra, such tactics will not be tolerated,” he told reporters.

Fadnavis also accused the opposition of attempting to depress voter turnout under the pretext of identifying bogus voters. “Identifying duplicate voters is the responsibility of the Election Commission and polling agents inside the booths. Who are these people to indulge in brawls? Their only objective is to ensure lower voting percentages,” he alleged.

The controversy erupted after unidentified assailants allegedly attacked BJP candidate Bhushan Shingane around midnight. Assuring strict action, the Chief Minister said those responsible would not be spared. “No one involved in the attack on Bhushan Shingane will be let off. If anyone tries to rule through fear, the police will respond accordingly,” he warned.

As Nagpur and several other major cities in Maharashtra go to the polls, tensions between the ruling MahaYuti alliance and the Thackeray brothers continue to dominate the political narrative, prompting heightened security across sensitive areas.

Earlier in the day, following reports of a duplicate voter being caught at a polling booth at Chhabildas School in Mumbai’s Dadar area, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray appealed to his party workers and Shiv Sena cadres to remain vigilant during voting.