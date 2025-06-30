Live
- Hindi cannot be forced now in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray
- Committed to make Delhi pollution-free, green: CM Rekha Gupta
- RJD’s call for 'throwing Waqf Act in dustbin' sparks political storm, parties trade barbs
- Indian Businesses Explore Global Expansion Opportunities via UAE at FICCI Hyderabad Forum
- Stop action against Dalits immediately: K'taka BJP to CM Siddaramaiah
- Signature Global to Raise Rs 875 Cr by August Through Debentures to Refinance Debt, Future Growth
- HYDRAA Removes Illegal Huts at Sunnam Cheruvu, People Protest
- Final Call for Samsung Solve for Tomorrow: Your Idea Could Be the Next Big Solution
- Samsung to Launch New Foldables on July 9 in New York
- CBI books ex-SBI branch manager in Assam for illegal assets of Rs 80 lakh
Sanskrit can guide modern world towards unity, wisdom: NSU V-C
National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy addressed the 19th World Sanskrit Conference, currently underway in Nepal on Sunday on the topic ‘The Glory of Sanskrit and Its Relevance to the Modern World’. He emphasised the timeless significance and universal value of the Sanskrit language.
Tirupati: National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy addressed the 19th World Sanskrit Conference, currently underway in Nepal on Sunday on the topic ‘The Glory of Sanskrit and Its Relevance to the Modern World’. He emphasised the timeless significance and universal value of the Sanskrit language.
The annual conference, which brings together scholars, linguists, and cultural leaders from across the globe, this year focused on how Sanskrit can serve not just as a classical language but also as a bridge to modern knowledge systems and global harmony.
In his address, Prof Krishna Murthy elaborated on Sanskrit’s immense reservoir of knowledge, describing it as a treasure trove of scientific, philosophical, and cultural wisdom. “The concept of universal brotherhood is not just a poetic expression in Sanskrit, but a guiding principle that the world desperately needs today,” he said.
The V-C also highlighted the growing interest among Sanskrit universities in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that scholars are exploring how Sanskrit’s logical structure and linguistic precision can be harnessed for advancements in AI technologies.
The Vice-Chancellor further shared that discussions at the conference included forward-looking plans for the development of Sanskrit, particularly focusing on making it accessible and relevant for younger generations. He urged scholars, students, and citizens alike to embrace Sanskrit knowledge not only as an academic pursuit but as a path toward becoming more responsible, aware, and compassionate individuals in society.