Sanskrit can guide modern world towards unity, wisdom: NSU V-C

Tirupati: National Sanskrit University Vice-Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy addressed the 19th World Sanskrit Conference, currently underway in Nepal on Sunday on the topic ‘The Glory of Sanskrit and Its Relevance to the Modern World’. He emphasised the timeless significance and universal value of the Sanskrit language.

The annual conference, which brings together scholars, linguists, and cultural leaders from across the globe, this year focused on how Sanskrit can serve not just as a classical language but also as a bridge to modern knowledge systems and global harmony.

In his address, Prof Krishna Murthy elaborated on Sanskrit’s immense reservoir of knowledge, describing it as a treasure trove of scientific, philosophical, and cultural wisdom. “The concept of universal brotherhood is not just a poetic expression in Sanskrit, but a guiding principle that the world desperately needs today,” he said.

The V-C also highlighted the growing interest among Sanskrit universities in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), noting that scholars are exploring how Sanskrit’s logical structure and linguistic precision can be harnessed for advancements in AI technologies.

The Vice-Chancellor further shared that discussions at the conference included forward-looking plans for the development of Sanskrit, particularly focusing on making it accessible and relevant for younger generations. He urged scholars, students, and citizens alike to embrace Sanskrit knowledge not only as an academic pursuit but as a path toward becoming more responsible, aware, and compassionate individuals in society.