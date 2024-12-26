Saplings distributed during Christmas fete

Anantapur: As part of ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign, Kendriya Vidyalaya student Sunkara Navani has organised a programme at Bethastha Prayer Hall in Papampeta village of Anantapur rural mandal.

Church Father B Moses Paul, chief guest at the programme, had distributed saplings to students and Christians, who came to the church. Stating that we should plant saplings for environmental protection, take care of them and make a lot of effort to grow them into trees, he urged all to raise trees.

Secretary of Essar Educational Society K Mahendra, G Prasalla, Lavanya, JNTU NSS student G Nanditha, Sainik Packers and Movers head Suresh and others participated in this programme.