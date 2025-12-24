SARAS expo from Jan 3

Guntur: Elaboratearrangements are underway for the conduct of Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society (SARAS) Exhibition at the Green Leaf Tobacco Threshold premises near Manipuram Bridge on Kakani Road here from January 3 to January 15.

As many as 600 women from Self-Help Groups from Andhra Pradesh as well as several other states are participating in this large-scale exhibition. A total of 250 stalls will showcase and sell products such as handlooms, handicrafts, sarees, shawls, carpets, bedsheets, bamboo, metal and glass products, traditional and organic food items, ornaments, home décor items and other food products.

The exhibition will be organised under the auspices of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty in collaboration with the Guntur District Rural Development Agency. The main objective of this exhibition is to provide market opportunities for products made by SHG women, enhance their income sources and strengthen the livelihoods of rural women.

Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya has already issued instructions to officials to ensure the successful conduct of the SARAS Exhibition by taking coordinated action as per a robust plan.