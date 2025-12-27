SARAS from Jan 3

Guntur: Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar stated that SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) will be organised as a Mini India cultural and arts confluence from January 3. He reviewed the arrangements for the exhibition at the Collectorate here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that more than 600 handloom weavers, handicraft artisans, and cultural artistes from across the country would participate, and over 250 exhibition stalls would be set up. Products such as handlooms, handicrafts, sarees, shawls, carpets, bedsheets, bamboo, metal and glass items, traditional and organic food products, jewellery, home décor items, and various food items will be displayed and sold.

He emphasised that the event should get wide publicity and called upon the public to visit in large numbers to not only view the exhibitions but also experience the culture, traditions, handicrafts, handlooms, and food tastes of different states. He stressed the need for strong branding of SARAS and urged that it be conducted as an eco-friendly event. Everyone was requested to cooperate in making it a plastic-free festival.

Participating via video conference from New Delhi, Rural Development Department official Swati said that SARAS would showcase a Mini India experience. She requested that it be ensured as a plastic-free zone and stated that promoting the best products of Self-Help Groups is the main objective of SARAS.