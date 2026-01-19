Saras Mela concludes

Guntur: The 11-day national-level SARAS Livelihood Fair-2026, featuringproducts from women Self-Help Groups across the country, received tremendous response from the public. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, whose vision was to create market opportunities for women entrepreneurs and strengthen self-employment, took initiative and for the first time set up in Guntur city. According to the official sources, over 13 lakh visitors attended the fair during the 11 days, and the total business crossed Rs 25 crore, reflecting strong public support for SHG products. Handicrafts, handlooms, jute items, traditional food products, and live demonstrations attracted large crowds and increased consumer confidence in product quality.

Special arrangements ensured smooth and safe conduct throughout the fair. Continuous coordination with Guntur district collector A Thameem Ansariya enabled proper facilities for visitors, including medical camps, fire safety services, adequate transport, uninterrupted power supply and the deployment of hundreds of officials and staff. The fair was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on January 8 and concluded on Sunday (January 18), aligning with the goal of empowering DWCRA and SHG women economically. The entire planning focused on improving SHG profitability through stall allocation support, pricing awareness, marketing exposure, and coordination with banks and government departments.

A special convergence pavilion brought together departments such as NRLM, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Handlooms and Textiles, MSME, NABARD, and others to provide awareness on government schemes. The knowledge centre offered training on branding, packaging, licensing, marketing, and business expansion. A dedicated food court and daily cultural programmes further enhanced visitor engagement while generating additional income for SHG women.

Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar expressed gratitude to the district administration, police, municipal officials, and all supporting staff for making the event a grand success.