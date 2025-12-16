Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's death anniversary observed

Tirupati: On the death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Rayalaseema Rangasthali, city-based cultural organszation paid floral tributes at his portrait here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy and BJP senior leader Chandra Reddy said Sardar Patel is a symbol of India's unity. Patel united princely states and laid the foundation for a strong India.

As Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, he merged many states into the country.

He controlled riots and earned the name ‘Iron Man.’ His services will inspire youth, they added.

Prabhakar Naidu, Thondamanati Subrahmanyam Reddy, Rajasekhar Reddy and Prasad were present.