Sarvepalli constituency will be made as role model: MLA Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has said that Sarvepalli will be transformed as a role model constituency in the State. Along with district Collector O Anand and Nellore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja, he conducted Special Public Grievance Redress System, especially for Girijans at Srids function hall in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Somireddy has pointed out that Girijans in the constituency have been living in deprived conditions and most of them do not have Aadhar, ration cards. Stating that most of them are uneducated, he attributed diversion of funds of SC, ST sub-plan for other purposes by the previous YSRCP government as the reason for the pitiable condition of Girijans.

He alleged that thousands of acres that belonged to Girijans are illegally occupied in the constituency. He criticized that YSRCP leaders in Sarvepalli constituency resorted to several atrocities on Girijans by using muscle power. The TDP government, after noticing the severity of the problem, has decided to uplift the living standards of Girijans by providing better amenities.

Meanwhile, the Srids function hall was packed with petitioners. The administration has set up 15 counters for Aadhar enrollment and desks were arranged with 25 village secretariats. Petitions related to Aadhar and ration cards, house site pattas, pensions were accepted from the petitioners.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy along with Collector O Anand receiving petitions during Public Greivance programme at Srids function hall in Venkatachalam mandal on Friday