‘Satavahanas’ maritime power, global trade links highlighted

Vijayawada: International trade and maritime outreach were the key factors that elevated the Satavahana dynasty from a regional power to a formidable commercial empire, said Dr Mannepalli Gundala, Assistant Professor, North Eastern Hill University, Shillong, while delivering a guest lecture at Andhra Loyola College here on Thursday.

Speaking on the topic “Lords of the Three Oceans: Satavahana Dynasty and External Relations”, Dr Gundala offered an in-depth analysis of the socio-political evolution of the Satavahanas. He said that although the origins of the dynasty are debated across Andhra, Maharashtra and Telangana, its political consolidation and cultural florescence were firmly rooted in the Andhra region. Agricultural prosperity ensured internal stability, but it was sustained international trade, backed by a strong standing army, that enabled the Satavahanas to emerge as a dominant commercial force.

The programme was attended by Dr Srinivasa Reddy, Head of the Department of History, Dr Kalyani, faculty members and students, and concluded with an interactive academic session.