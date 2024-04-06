Satya Kumar Yadav participates in BJP foundation day celebrations in Dharmavaram

BJP National Secretary and NDA candidate for Dharmavaram constituency, Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav, participated in the BJP Foundation Day celebrations held today at the NDA election office in Dharmavaram. The event was attended by several BJP workers and supporters.

In his address, Mr. Satyakumar Yadav congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party workers on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day. He highlighted the BJP's strong sense of nationalism, ideological commitment, and dedication to service, which has made it the largest party in the world today.



Mr. Yadav also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country to new heights and spreading India's fame worldwide. He expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi will win the upcoming elections and continue to lead India towards becoming a global leader.



Overall, the BJP Foundation Day celebrations were a success, with participants expressing their support for the party and its leadership.

