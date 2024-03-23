Satyavedu Congress MLA aspirant Babu embarks on construction of temple

Congress Party MLA Aspirant Veeraswamy Babu, is currently spearheading the construction of a new temple in the Aruduru Village of Varadaiyapalem Mandal within the Satyavedu Constituency. The temple, dedicated to Sri Renuka Mata Parameshwari, is set to be an impressive addition to the local community once completed.

The inauguration of the temple is a highly anticipated event, with many Congress party leaders expected to be in attendance. The gesture of building a temple for the benefit of the village residents showcases MTech Babu's commitment to serving the community.

As the construction nears completion, the people of Aruduru Village eagerly await the opportunity to worship at the new Sri Renuka Mata Parameshwari Temple. Ahead of the inauguration, prayers are being offered to Shri Renuka Mata Parameshwari for blessings upon MTech Babu in his bid to secure a Congress ticket. May his dedication to service be recognized and rewarded with success in his political aspirations.