Savitha pledges strong BC protection, welfare push

Vijayawada: Minister for backward classes welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha has asserted that true security, justice and self-protection for BCs can be achieved only through the effective implementation of the BC Protection Act.

Addressing a meeting with BC Corporation chairpersons at the BC Welfare Bhavan in Gollapudi here on Tuesday, the minister made it clear that the welfare and development of BCs is the foremost objective of the coalition government. She said the meeting was convened to hold detailed discussions on the implementation of the BC Protection Act and to review the assurances given to BCs in the election manifesto.

Savitha said that extensive deliberations were held with 39 BC Corporation chairpersons on the effective implementation of the proposed ‘Adarana–3’ scheme, on the lines of the earlier Adarana–1 and Adarana–2 schemes introduced during the tenure of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. She emphasised that the government is committed to standing firmly by BCs and ensuring that welfare schemes reach the intended beneficiaries.

She informed that discussions were also held on providing 34 per cent reservations for BCs and ensuring reservations in nominated posts. As per the assurance given by the Chief Minister, the government is fully prepared to construct BC Bhavans across the State to serve as centres for welfare activities and community development.

Savitha further stated that under the PM Surya Ghar scheme, BC beneficiaries would be provided an additional subsidy of Rs 20,000.

She reiterated that the government’s goal is to transform every BC youth into an entrepreneur by providing financial assistance, skill development and institutional support.

Highlighting initiatives in the education sector, Savitha said district-level coaching centres are being set up for DSC aspirants, and it is noteworthy that around 300 students have already been selected through this initiative. She added that through the ‘Law Excellence IAS Academy’, BC students are being provided high-quality training for civil services examinations along with free food and accommodation.

Reaffirming the coalition government’s commitment, Minister Savitha said, “The coalition government is synonymous with BC governance. Under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and Minister Nara Lokesh, we will continue to work relentlessly for the comprehensive development of Backward Classes.”

The programme was attended by BC welfare department secretary S Satyanarayana, BC welfare director Mallikarjun, BC Finance Corporation chairperson Anantha Kumari, along with other officials and representatives.