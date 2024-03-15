Live
Just In
Savithamma conducts door-to-door campaign in Penukonda
In a door-to-door campaign in Naguluru and Bandlapalli villages of Penukonda Constituency, Satyasai, a prominent member of the Telugu Desam Party, presented the Super Six Schemes that would be implemented if the party comes to power. The schemes aim to bring development and progress to the region.
Following the campaign, Savitamma, a local resident, expressed her support for ending what she called "Jagan's demonic rule." She criticized the meetings organized by Jagan as false and accused him of misusing funds from women's savings societies for his political party.
Furthermore, Savitamma highlighted the previous government's practice of providing gifts to poor families during festivals, emphasizing the need for a change in leadership. She urged the residents to vote for the bicycle symbol, the TDP's symbol, in the upcoming elections to ensure a victory for the party and reinstating Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister.
The campaign saw participation from activists and women in the area, showing strong support for the TDP and its promises for a better future.