Live
- Google’s First Gemini Smart Home Speaker Leak Reveals Colours, Features, and TV Pairing
- Timarody’s followers booked by police
- ‘Lucky Scheme’ bust: Over 13,000 investors cheated of Rs 100 crore
- MeghMalhar contest invites lensmen to capture monsoon magic
- ED raids Cong MLA, others in ‘illegal’ betting case
- ‘Aati da Tulu Parba’ hosted to celebrate Tulunadu’s heritage
- Udupi dancer aims for global record with 9-day Bharatanatyam marathon
- State farmer’s ingenious tweak to cow-dung composting bags award
- Flood Levels in Godavari and Srisailam Decrease
- Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Mysuru Dasara: CM
Say no to plastic and chemical colours, urges Mayor Dr R Sirisha
Celebrate Chavithi with clay idols
Tirupati: Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha stressed on celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in an eco-friendly manner. Accordingly, people should make clay idols for Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations and avoid Plaster of Paris and chemical colors made idols to protect the environment.
The Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Friday released the poster brought out by Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee seeking the public to observe the Vinayaka Chaviti in an environment friendly manner. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor and MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam wanted the people to celebrate the festival in a devotional manner and those organizing Ganesh pandals should celebrate the festival without causing inconvenience to others.
East DSP Bhakthavatsalam Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Naveen, Kiran, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy were present.