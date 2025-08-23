Say no to plastic and chemical colours, urges Mayor Dr R Sirisha

Tirupati: Tirupati Mayor Dr R Sirisha stressed on celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in an eco-friendly manner. Accordingly, people should make clay idols for Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations and avoid Plaster of Paris and chemical colors made idols to protect the environment.

The Mayor Dr R Sirisha on Friday released the poster brought out by Sri Varasidhi Vinayaka Mahotsava Committee seeking the public to observe the Vinayaka Chaviti in an environment friendly manner. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor and MLC Dr Cipai Subramanyam wanted the people to celebrate the festival in a devotional manner and those organizing Ganesh pandals should celebrate the festival without causing inconvenience to others.

East DSP Bhakthavatsalam Samanchi Srinivas, Gundala Gopinath Reddy, Naveen, Kiran, Thondamanati Subramanyam Reddy were present.