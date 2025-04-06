Say not to country liquor

Kurnool: As part of Navodayam 2.0 programme, Excise department officials have visited all the villages effected by country liquor under Kurnool excise station on Saturday and explained the harms caused by consuming liquor.

The excise department is organising meetings and displaying pamphlets to make the district liquor free, by creating awareness to the villagers.

There are 32 villages affected by country liquor in Kurnool excise station area, which are divided into A, B and C categories based on the method of preparing country liquor. There are five villages in Category A, 6 villages in Category B, and 21 villages in Category C. Kurnool Deputy Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise P Sridevi, Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise R Hanumantha Rao, Prohibition Excise Officer M Sudheer Babu, Prohibition, Excise Circle Inspector Chandrahas and SIs Durga Naveen Babu and Rehana and staff participated in the programme.