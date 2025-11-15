SBI distributes bicycles to girls

Ongole: State Bank of India’s Regional Manager at Ongole, Vellangki Srinivasa Rao, called for collective efforts to secure a golden future for children.

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility and Beti Bachao campaign, SBI distributed 20 bicycles to students of Zilla Parishad High School at Eethamukkala in Prakasam district on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasa Rao emphasised that anything is achievable through education. He explained that the bicycle distribution aligns with the Central Government’s Beti Bachao initiative to promote the education of girls.

The beneficiary students expressed happiness, stating that the bicycles would make school commute easier and help them focus better on studies. The students’ parents appreciated SBI’s social responsibility efforts alongside its business operations.

SBI Ongole Region HR Manager ANVS Nalinikant, Chief Managers K Ravikumar and Vedam Rajesh Babu, retired SBI officer K Janakiramaiah, and Headmaster Ch Chenchu Punnaiah attended the programme.