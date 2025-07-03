Live
SBI inaugurates self-kiosk for laddu purchases in Tirumala
Highlights
State Bank of India Deputy General Manager (B&O) Dinesh Gulati inaugurated a self-kiosk equipped with QR Code UPI payment facility at Tirumala.
The kiosk enables devotees to make seamless digital payments for Laddu purchases and donations to Lord Venkateswara.
This initiative promotes digital convenience and transparency, aligning with the vision of Digital India, while enhancing the overall experience for devotees at one of the nation’s most revered pilgrimage centres.
