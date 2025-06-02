SBI team wins cricket tourney

Anantapur: The State Bank of India (SBI) team has won the cricket tournament organised by the Anantapur Chartered Accountants Sports Club on Sunday. The CA team was the runners. The tournament started at 8 am at the second ground of the RDT Stadium in the city. Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the tournament.

After introducing the players, the MLA started the tournament by batting. First, a match was played between KIMS Saveera Doctors and Chartered Accountants. In this match, the CA team won over the doctors’ team. Later, a match was played between SBI and APGB teams, in which the SBI team won. In the finals, the SBI team emerged as the tournament winners, while the CA team had to settle for runners-up. The tournament, organized in collaboration with Vallabha Developers, Bounce Kids Club and Game Zone, was held and prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up teams.