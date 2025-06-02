Live
- Mandya Tragedy: State DGP Issues Strict Guidelines to Curb Unsafe Vehicle Checks
- Op Sindoor should not be used to derive political mileage
- Essential commodities distribution starts at fair price shops
- ‘Tuk Tuk’ makes big impact; takes OTT by storm with massive viewership
- 25 families from YCP join TDP
- FPIs invest Rs 19,860 cr in May
- India’s aviation sector storms into world’s top 3 markets, creates 7.7 million jobs
- Instagram for iPad in Progress, Meta Gears Up for Late 2024 Launch
- Miss Thailand Crowned 72nd Miss World, Makes History for Her Country
- Jagan flays CM for stopping MDUs
SBI team wins cricket tourney
The State Bank of India (SBI) team has won the cricket tournament organised by the Anantapur Chartered Accountants Sports Club on Sunday. The CA team was the runners.
Anantapur: The State Bank of India (SBI) team has won the cricket tournament organised by the Anantapur Chartered Accountants Sports Club on Sunday. The CA team was the runners. The tournament started at 8 am at the second ground of the RDT Stadium in the city. Anantapur MLA Daggupati Prasad attended as the chief guest and inaugurated the tournament.
After introducing the players, the MLA started the tournament by batting. First, a match was played between KIMS Saveera Doctors and Chartered Accountants. In this match, the CA team won over the doctors’ team. Later, a match was played between SBI and APGB teams, in which the SBI team won. In the finals, the SBI team emerged as the tournament winners, while the CA team had to settle for runners-up. The tournament, organized in collaboration with Vallabha Developers, Bounce Kids Club and Game Zone, was held and prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up teams.