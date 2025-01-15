SC Dismisses Bail Cancellation Petition of AP CM Chandrababu

In a significant legal development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has received relief from the Supreme Court, as a bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi dismissed a petition filed by the previous government seeking to cancel his bail in the ongoing Skill case.

During the proceedings, Mukul Rohatgi, the attorney representing the state government, informed the court that a chargesheet has already been filed in the matter. Justice Trivedi's bench ruled that there was no justification for intervening in the bail cancellation petition now that the chargesheet was submitted.

The Supreme Court's order effectively upholds the bail granted to Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in November 2023. However, the bench did advise the Chief Minister to cooperate with any further investigations as necessary.