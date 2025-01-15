Live
- Samsung Teases AI Features in Galaxy S25 Ahead of Unpacked 2025
- Praneeta Pujari’s Vision for Women’s Leadership in Tech
- Amiee Misobbah starts Neospark Commerce
- 'Dear Krishna' Trailer Launched by Vijayendra Prasad and Hero Srikanth
- Stalin presents prestigious Perunthalaivar Kamarajar award to K.V. Thangkabalu
- Sri Lanka add second ODI into schedule of home series against Australia
- Man trampled to death by wild elephant in TN's Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve
- Kanuma Festival in Andhra Pradesh: Celebrating Cattle and Culture
- Indian stock market ends higher, realty sector shines
- Rare black tiger skin seized in Similipal
Just In
SC Dismisses Bail Cancellation Petition of AP CM Chandrababu
In a significant legal development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has received relief from the Supreme Court, as a bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi dismissed a petition filed by the previous government seeking to cancel his bail in the ongoing Skill case.
In a significant legal development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has received relief from the Supreme Court, as a bench led by Justice Bela Trivedi dismissed a petition filed by the previous government seeking to cancel his bail in the ongoing Skill case.
During the proceedings, Mukul Rohatgi, the attorney representing the state government, informed the court that a chargesheet has already been filed in the matter. Justice Trivedi's bench ruled that there was no justification for intervening in the bail cancellation petition now that the chargesheet was submitted.
The Supreme Court's order effectively upholds the bail granted to Naidu by the Andhra Pradesh High Court in November 2023. However, the bench did advise the Chief Minister to cooperate with any further investigations as necessary.