SC expresses displeasure over AP High Court's stay order on probe against retired MRO 

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the stay granted by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the investigation of a criminal case filed against retired tehsildar Anne Sridhar. The court was of the view that it was not appropriate to stay the trial of MRO, who had occupied lands belonging to poor SCs and STs in the name of land acquisition in Amaravati. Justice L Nageswara Rao on Friday heard a petition filed by the Andhra Pradesh government seeking quashing of the stay granted by the High Court to this effect. Despite the large-scale allegations against MRO Sridhar, the Supreme Court has adjourned the case till May 22.

Police have registered an FIR against former tehsildars Anne Sridhar and Brahmananda Reddy of Amaravati area for allegedly encroaching on poor lands. The complaint alleges that the poor were threatened to give their lands. The Andhra Pradesh government has also taken the matter seriously while the accused have filed a quash petition in the high court seeking quashing of the cases registered against them in this regard.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court granted the stay on the investigation of the case at the request of the accused. The Andhra Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court challenging the High Court decision. The case is currently under investigation.