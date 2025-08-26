SC, ST residential students from state excel in national exams

Vijayawada: Socia lwelfare residential students of the state achieved outstanding results in this year’s highly competitive IIT, NIT, and NEET examinations. Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu personally congratulated the 55 students who secured seats in these prestigious institutions.

The students, who hail from marginalised backgrounds, met with the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Monday to express their gratitude for the government’s support and to share their success. During the interaction, the Chief Minister encouraged them to continue their hard work and excel in higher education. He urged them to bring honor not only to themselves but also to the state and the country.

”Social welfare educational institutions must be shaped to produce top-tier students,” the Chief Minister stated. ”There is no lack of talent among our students. If we provide them with the right facilities and encouragement, they have the potential to compete with anyone in the world. These 55 students are proof of that.”+

He challenged the institutions to quadruple the number of students selected for national-level competitive exams by next year. The Chief Minister also asked the successful students to return to their former schools and inspire their juniors.

The students who excelled received coaching at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar IIT-NEET Centers located in Chinnatekur (Kurnool district), Kuntamukkala (NTR district), and Adavi Takkellapadu (Guntur district).

In the JEE Main & Advanced, out of 176 students who were trained, 129 qualified. Likewise, In the NEET, out of 180 students coached, 143 qualified. Ultimately, 55 students secured seats including 12 in IITs, 30 in NITs and 13 in NEET MBBS.

Notably, 20 of the successful students are female. Additionally, another 14 students are expected to secure BDS seats, and 19 will gain admission to GFTIs and Central Universities.

The Chief Minister announced plans to establish seven new IIT-NEET coaching centers this year to benefit 1,411 more SC and ST students. He reiterated the government’s commitment to spending generously on students from underprivileged and weaker sections.

To honour their achievement, the Chief Minister presented each of the 55 students with a memento and a check for Rs 1 lakh, amounting to a total of Rs 55 lakh in prize money. He took individual and group photos with the students, expressing his joy at their success and patting them on the back with a warm ”All the best.”

The event was also attended by Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and other officials.