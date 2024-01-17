SC to hear Naidu's anticipatory bail plea in Fibernet case today

The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on the petition filed by Chandrababu Naidu challenging the denial of anticipatory bail in the Fibernet scam by the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The bench of Justice Bose and Trivedi will be presiding over the hearing.

Earlier, the bench had stated that it would conduct an inquiry into the Fibernet scam after delivering the verdict on Chandrababu Naidu's quash petition.

However, as the Supreme Court has not yet revealed its verdict on the applicability of Section 17A in Chandrababu Naidu's arrest, there is uncertainty regarding the inquiry into the Fibernet scam.

It may be recalled that The two-member bench of supreme court gave split verdict on former Chief Minister and TDP national president Chandrababu Naidu's quash petition in the skill development and refered it to three-member bench. While one of the judge said that the section 17 A of corruption act should have been followed another judge denied it.