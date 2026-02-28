SC upholds HC verdict on 2018 APPSC Group-I recruitment

Vijayawada: The Supreme Court of India on Friday upheld the verdict of the Andhra Pradesh High Court in connection with the 2018 Group-I recruitment conducted by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), dismissing petitions filed by some candidates. The case pertains to the Group-I recruitment notification issued in 2018 by the Andhra Pradesh government through APPSC. Allegations had surfaced regarding irregularities in the evaluation process, including errors in assessment, discrepancies in rank allotment and improper preparation of the merit list. Aggrieved candidates approached the High Court, contending that the entire selection process was flawed.

A Division Bench of the High Court, after examining the matter, identified certain irregularities in the recruitment process. However, instead of cancelling the entire selection, the court directed that the selected candidates be appointed to non-cadre or less significant posts rather than key cadre positions.

Challenging this direction, some candidates moved the Supreme Court, seeking relief against the High Court’s order.

A Bench comprising Justices Bindal and Bishnoi heard the matter on Friday. The apex court observed that while certain irregularities had been noted, the High Court had already taken a balanced view by not annulling the entire recruitment process.

During the hearing, the Bench questioned the petitioners on whether their salaries were being paid and whether there had been any reduction in pay due to their posting in non-cadre positions. The court remarked that if salaries were being disbursed properly, the grievance regarding the nature of posting did not warrant interference at this stage.

The Bench emphasised that whether an officer is placed in a cadre or non-cadre post, the duty to serve remains the same. Unless a specific legal injury was demonstrated, there was no reason to overturn the High Court’s decision, it observed. Stating that the High Court had delivered a well-reasoned judgment, the Supreme Court upheld the earlier order, bringing clarity to the long-pending dispute over the 2018 APPSC Group-I appointments.