Schedule of MLC Graduates elections released

Vizianagaram : The Election Commission has released the schedule for the MLC elections from local bodies. A vacancy arose after the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Moshen Raju, dismissed member I Raghu Raju (YSRCP) from the Vizianagaram district due to violation of conduct and maintaining close ties with the TDP during the recent elections.

As a result, the Election Commission will conduct elections for this post according to the following schedule: Candidates can submit their nominations until November 11. On November 12, the nomination papers will be scrutinised, and candidates can withdraw their nominations by November 14. Voting will take place on November 28, and the results will be announced on December 1. The YSRCP is expected to secure the seat again, as the party has a strong presence in local bodies.

There are 549 MPTC members and 34 ZPTC members eligible to vote in the elections. However, around 20 MPTC members have passed away, and the remaining voters will cast their votes. Currently, the YSRCP holds approximately 80 per cent of the votes, while the TDP, BJP, JSP, and Independents share the remaining 20 percent.

Therefore, it can be assumed that the YSRCP will likely retain the seat. Raghu Raju was elected in December 2021 for a six-year term but had a dispute with the sitting MLA, K. Srinivas of YSRCP, and shifted his loyalty to the TDP.

He subsequently supported TDP MLA candidate K Lalitha Kumari in the S. Kota assembly constituency. Additionally, his wife, Sudharani, who was the Vice MPP, joined the TDP and worked for the party. These actions angered YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, leading to Raghu Raju’s disqualification from the council at the Chairman’s instruction. Consequently, Raghu Raju has lost three years of his tenure as a council member.

The YSRCP is confident about its chances in the upcoming elections due to its strong support. Meanwhile, the TDP is also making efforts to contest the elections vigorously. Recently, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was scheduled to visit Vizianagaram to participate in the launch of statewide road repairs, but the visit was cancelled due to the enforcement of the code of conduct.