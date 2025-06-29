Live
Scholarship for meritorious students
Visakhapatnam: Vishweshvar Chandrachud Dev, family member of Maharaja Vikram Dev Varma, said that an annual scholarship of Rs 1 lakh will be provided to students of College of Science and Technology, Andhra University.
Meeting AU Vice Chancellor GP Rajasekhar in his office at the campus, he handed over a cheque for the same. He said that every year, he will continue to donate Rs 1 lakh to Andhra University through his charitable trust for the purpose and informed that scholarships to meritorious students studying in the college will be given through the contribution.
Vishweshvar Chandrachud Dev recalled that during the establishment of the College of Science and Technology, Andhra University, Maharaja Vikram Dev Varma donated Rs.1 lakh annually to the college as he was fond of the education sector.