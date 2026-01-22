‘School Raising Day’ and ‘Army Day’ celebrated

Visakhapatnam: Marking two significant milestones, Sainik School Korukonda celebrated the ‘School Raising Day’ and ‘Army Day’ at its campus on Wednesday.

The event, marked by reflections on the school’s rich legacy and valiant spirit of the Indian Army, saw enthusiastic participation of cadets and staff.

The celebrations began with Principal Group Captain SS Shastri, garlanding the statue of Dr PVG Raju who donated the land for establishing Sainik School Korukonda.

Later, a special assembly was conducted in the Cadet Mess Hall where all cadets, teachers and staff joined.

As part of the tradition, the occasion featured speeches by Cdt Ram Charan followed by Captain (NCC) N Senthil Kumar, PGT and Cdt K Raneeth, who highlighted the valour, courage and sacrifices made by the Indian Army in safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and security.

This was followed by speeches of Cdt M Shravani, Cdt K Pranay Varma, reflecting on the origins of Sainik School Korukonda, formally established on 18th January 1962 by Cdr Trevor De Almeida, the school’s first Principal.

The school’s humble beginnings were recalled as it started with 205 cadets, 11 academic staff members and a small set of administrative staff. On January 22, 1962, the first batch of cadets attended the inaugural assembly in the Palace Hall, marking the commencement of the institution’s noble journey of imparting quality education and physical training.