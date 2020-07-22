Schools likely to begin on September 5 in Andhra Pradesh, official decision awaited

Andhra Pradesh schools reopen

:

coronavirus pandemic. The Andhra Pradesh government, which has earlier decided to reopen the schools from August 3 has now contemplating to start schools from September 5. The official decision is yet to be taken. It is knew that the educational department is the one which was severely hit with colossure of schools, cancellation of exams due to thepandemic. The Andhra Pradesh government, which has earlier decided to reopen thefrom August 3 has now contemplating to start schools from September 5. The official decision is yet to be taken.

The Andhra Pradesh education minister Adimulapu Suresh who reviewed the situation with officials have asserted that the schools begin on September 5. He also said that the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the department to start the English language in government schools and Jagananna Gorumudda scheme.

He said that CM directed the Anganwadi Centers to be linked with government schools. He said a committee should be set up to formulate pre-primary education procedures. "It has been decided to take steps to set up a resource center to impart education to Divyang students in every constituency in the state," the minister said. It is revealed that the chief minister directed to continue the distribution of the third instalment of dry ration to students under the Jagananna Gorumudda scheme till the schools start.

On the other hand, CM Jagan has said to be directed the authorities to implement LKG and UKG education in government schools from this year. Minister Suresh said that CM Jagan has made it clear that steps should be taken to have Anganwadi Centers adjacent to schools.