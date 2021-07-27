Schools to reopen in AP from August 16: Worried parents reluctant to send wards to school

Kakinada: While the State government is making all arrangements to reopen schools on August 16, parents, on the other hand, are reluctant to send their wards to school fearing infection in view of imminent threat of the third wave of Covid-19. Many parents are in favour of online classes rather than sending their children to school.

Many parents have expressed their fear that many students and teachers died in the second wave. Now they are questioning their fate and predicament in the case of the third wave of Covid -19.

They said that by going to schools during the second wave many children were affected by Covid -19 and the government paid no attention towards such Covid-affected children. Now they wondered if the government would bother to come to the rescue of children in the event of the third wave.

The parents whose children died in the second wave were not given any compensation and had to face the loss of children as well as financial assistance. Therefore, many parents are demanding online classes instead of the physical presence of students in the school. At the same time, they are afraid of losing Amma Vodi scheme benefits for not sending their children to schools.

On the other hand, the teachers under private managements are subject to untold suffering and hardship as salaries have not been paid since the period of second wave. In their pitiable condition, they have resorted to selling vegetables and other menial jobs.

Parents also demanded that schools should not be opened till vaccines are made available abundantly in the market. The deadly novel Coronavirus is spreading rapidly. It is not a question of teachers being safe. It is about the welfare of students , a senior teacher remarked.

Andhra Pradesh Private School Association East Godavari district president Muthukumilli Srivijay told The Hans India that the government has not given any guidelines regarding the opening of the schools from August 16.

Despite opening of schools, the private managements may not come out of the financial crisis as many children many opt to join the government schools instead of small private schools. The small private school managements will continue to face acute crisis for more than three years.

He said that the RTA officials have seized 300 school buses and caused a lot of inconvenience to the children. He further regretfully remarked that nearly 10,000 meritorious and experienced private teachers lost their jobs and opted for other professions.

He said that their decision to opt for other jobs has caused immense harm to the schools and particularly schools children. When government schools reopen only 30 percent of the students join and attend the private schools. He stated that it is difficult to secure the services of good and experienced people again. They have to contend with raw, experienced teachers.

One parent K. Sampath Narasimhulu commented that many of the children and teachers are not yet vaccinated and she wondered how schools will be reopened without any vaccination for them. He alleged that corporate schools are demanding exorbitant fees and parents are unable to meet the financial demands of the corporate managements in the present crisis.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer (DEO) S. Abraham told "The Hans India" that the State government has decided to reopen schools from August 16 across the State. However, he added that the State government has not issued any guidelines regarding opening of the school from August 16.

He said that before opening the schools they will conduct baseline tests that students can take from home under the school preparedness plan. He said that the baseline tests would be held for Class I to X class from July 27. Tteachers would visit the students' houses and conduct the texts.

The worksheet books are also issued to the students. He said that there are 4,120 government schools and 2,000 private schools in the district. The students have to fill the spaces given in the worksheet books and submit them to the school. He said that the schools are being sanitized and are following the Covid -19 norms.