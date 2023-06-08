Schools to reopen on June 12: CM YS Jagan releases Academic Calendar

Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday released the Academic Calendar 2023-24. The schools would reopen on June 12. The Calendar comprises the academic schedule, details of the principal, teachers’ duties, language club, mela , labs, lesson plan format and guidelines, learn-a-word-a-day, Telugu language week, cultural activities and such details.

The Chief Minister had close look at the State Excellence Awards 2023 medals to be given to the tenth and Intermediate final year students of government institutions who excelled the exams. The Jagananna Animutyalu Awards would be presented to the students in three phases--constituency level on June 15, district level on June 17 and State level on June 20. Top 10 ranks have been bagged by 64 students during the year, officials informed the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister reviewed, the distribution of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits, Nadu Nedu IFP Panels for schools covered Nadu Nedu first phase and adequate training to teachers on the usage of tabs, internet facility in all schools, besides works to be taken up under second phase of Nadu Nedu among others.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that every mandal has two junior colleges one for girls and the other for coeducation. Depending on population basis the high schools should be upgraded to junior colleges and adequate classrooms should be built under Nadu Nedu, the Chief Minister said adding that the junior colleges should be ready by next June and sufficient staff should be recruited.

The Chief Minister said that teachers should be given training on using the IFP Panels and how to send video content. Officials said that Company representatives will be giving demo to faculty of Engineering Colleges who will in turn train the teachers, the officials said