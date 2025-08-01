Scientific beekeeping training concludes

Tadepalligudem (West Godavari): A three-day training programme on scientific beekeeping at Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of Dr YSR Horticultural University in Venkatramannagudem concluded recently. The workshop, attended by 20 rural women, youth and farmers, including B Tech (Engineering) graduates, focused on various aspects of apiculture, honey extraction methods, and the prevention of diseases and pests affecting bees.

During the training, participants gained insights into the importance of beekeeping, different bee species, suitable varieties for rearing, essential equipment, and establishing a beekeeping enterprise. Comprehensive awareness was provided on precautionary measures, management practices, pest and insect control, by-products of beekeeping, propagation, seasonal hive management, honey collection, storage, and marketing.

Dr P Vijayalakshmi from Krishi Vigyan Kendra engagingly explained the process of preserving bee eggs, how worker bees produce honey, and how bee colonies protect themselves. She noted that setting up four bee boxes per acre, along with necessary equipment for honey extraction, costs approximately Rs 25,000. Dr Vijayalakshmi highlighted that beekeeping in vacant spaces within horticultural farms can yield up to Rs 1 lakh per acre annually through by-products such as honey, wax, pollen, royal jelly, and bee venom.

She also advised that cool areas with 50% shade are ideal for beekeeping, cautioning against establishing bee colonies near orchards sprayed with strong pesticides, railway tracks, or chemical industries.

The programme saw the participation of Krishi Vigyan Kendra staff, including Dr Deepthi, ARYA Nodal Officer, and Dr Devi Vara Prasad Reddy, Scientist (Fisheries).