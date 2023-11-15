  • Menu
SCR announces a special train through Anantapur-Gooty amid festival

Highlights

South Central Railway officials have announced the operation of a special train between Yeswantapur and Muzaffarpur to manage passenger traffic.

South Central Railway officials have announced the operation of a special train between Yeswantapur and Muzaffarpur to manage passenger traffic. The train, numbered 06225, will depart from Yeswantapur at 7:30 am on the 16th and arrive in Muzaffarpur at 12 noon on Saturday. On the return journey, train number 06226 will depart from Muzaffarpur at 3:30 pm on the 22nd and arrive at Yeswantapur at 7:00 pm on Friday.

This special train route connects various stations including Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Gutti, Done, Kurnool City, Gadwal, Mahabubnagar, Jadcharla, Shadhnagar, Kachiguda, Jangaon, Khazipet, Ramagundam, Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharsha, Nagpur, Itarsi, Pipriya, Narasingapur, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagaraj Chowki, Buxar, Pataliputra, and Hajipur.

Passengers traveling between these destinations can make use of this special train service to reach their desired locations.

X