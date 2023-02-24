SCR completes doubling of Gooty-Dharmavaram section

Guntakal (Anantapur): South Central Railway has successfully commissioned the doubling and electrification of the section between Chigicherla to Dharmavaram. As a result, the entire 90 kms stretch from Gooty to Dharmavaram now stands electrified with double railway line connectivity. The Gooty-Dharmavaram doubling project is a vital rail link in Andhra Pradesh state and acts as a gateway to South Indian states.

This line serves as one of the important routes connecting both the Telugu states with Bengaluru, the capital city of Karnataka and beyond. The doubling and electrification of Gooty-Dharmavaram project for 90 kms is being executed by Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES). The sanctioned cost of the project is Rs 1,000 crore and the project is completely funded by Railways. Works on the 90 kms stretch between Gooty–Dharmavaram were taken in phases.

Initially, doubling and electrification works between Kalluru - Garladinne for 13 Kms were completed during September 2019. This was followed with commissioning of 11 Kms between Chigicherla and Zangalapalle during June 2020, 9 Kms between Garladinne-Taticherla during November 2020, 27 Kms between Kalluru - Gooty during October 2021 and 19 Kms between Taticherla - Zangalapalle in August 2022.

Now, with the completion of the last stretch of 11 Kms, the entire project stands commissioned for train operations. This project will ease the congestion on this vital saturated section and enables to run more number of passenger and freight trains towards Bengaluru and beyond. It will also help in increasing the average speed of the trains in the section, while also aiding in the socio-economic development of the region with enhanced train connectivity.

The double line works between Dharmavaram - Bengaluru over SWR jurisdiction are also progressing simultaneously with some of the sections already completed. Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, congratulated the entire team of officers and staff of SCR construction organisation, Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) team and Guntakal Division have been actively involved in commissioning this vital project.